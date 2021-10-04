J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

