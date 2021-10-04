Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,123,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Jabil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123,832 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

