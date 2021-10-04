Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.