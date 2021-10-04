Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.71. 25,651 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54.

