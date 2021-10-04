Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NEE stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 84,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,324. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

