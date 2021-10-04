Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. 234,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

