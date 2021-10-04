Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.42. 33,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

