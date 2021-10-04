Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.72. The stock had a trading volume of 567,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,570,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

