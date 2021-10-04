Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $128.44, with a volume of 8940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $580,497. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.