Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $178,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 198,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

