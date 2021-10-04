Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $178.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $171.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.64.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.