Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.77.

QCOM opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

