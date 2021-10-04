Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

