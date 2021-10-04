Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hexcel by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

NYSE:HXL opened at $60.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

