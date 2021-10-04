Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 43,928 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

