Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,920 shares of company stock worth $3,634,528 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

