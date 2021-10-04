Jennison Associates LLC Sells 235 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average is $172.67.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

