Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of JRONY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

