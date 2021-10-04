Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of JRONY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

