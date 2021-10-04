Jetcoin (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,023.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $474,859.33 and $78,023.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00114649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.