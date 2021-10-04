Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $86,475. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

