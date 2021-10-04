Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 3,320,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,869. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

