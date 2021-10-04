Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 9%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 29,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,222,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

