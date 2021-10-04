John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 61,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,339. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

