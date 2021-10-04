Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

SITE stock opened at $203.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

