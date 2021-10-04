Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IDACORP by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

