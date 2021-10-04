Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $39,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BCE were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

