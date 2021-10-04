Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,554 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.