Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 241 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.26.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

