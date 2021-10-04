Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 500 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1,219.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

