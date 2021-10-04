Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 576 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Ingredion by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.48 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.