Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $436.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.