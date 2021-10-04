Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 61.1% in September

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JWEL traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $5.65. 76,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,522. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

