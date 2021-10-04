JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

