JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Neutral

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

MMM stock opened at $176.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 255.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in 3M by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 37.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

