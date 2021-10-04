JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.