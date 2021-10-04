JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $166.64 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of L3Harris Technologies worth $166,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.