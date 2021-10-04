JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $150,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 217.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

