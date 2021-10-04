JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $171,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.