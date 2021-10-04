JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

