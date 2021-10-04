JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,381 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,725,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $145,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

FMX opened at $86.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

