JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,253 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

