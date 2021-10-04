JSF Financial LLC Buys 157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

