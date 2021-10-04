JSF Financial LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded down $7.56 on Monday, reaching $222.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

