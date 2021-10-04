JSF Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.