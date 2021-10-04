JSF Financial LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.97. 213,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,666. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

