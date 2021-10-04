JSF Financial LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $53.69. 670,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,831,826. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

