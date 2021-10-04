Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine Sells 1,500 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $206.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.17.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

