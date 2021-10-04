KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KALV traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 310,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

