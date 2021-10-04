Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $777.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.07.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,635. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.