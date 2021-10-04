KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $96,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

